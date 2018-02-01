Whoa Mama! Applebee’s Selling $1 Bahama Mamas This Month

To kick off the month of February, Applebee's is back at it with another dollar drink promotion and this one is like a tropical getaway in a glass. All month long the popular restaurant chain offering up Bahama Mamas for just one dollar.

The DOLLARMAMA is made up of a mix of white rum, pineapple, orange, and lime juices, as well as coconut and cherry flavors. Previously Applebee's saw huge success with their one dollar promotions involving Margaritas and Long Island Iced Teas.

There is no limit on how many you can order? So get the crew together tonight and head on down to Applebee's and enjoy a round of DOLLARMAMA'S!

