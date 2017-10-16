Who is the Best Marching Band in South Dakota?

In a true David vs. Goliath result, and proving that size doesn't matter, little Rapid City Stevens High School upset juggernaut Sioux Falls Lincoln High School in our vote for the best high school marching band in South Dakota.

Rapid City Stevens H.S. - 3,095 Sioux Falls Lincoln H.S. - 2,820 Sioux Falls Roosevelt H.S. - 2,273 Brandon Valley H.S. - 1,799 Warner H.S. - 927 Mitchell H.S. - 821 Huron H.S. - 805 Brookings H.S. - 777 West Central H.S. - 773 Lennox H.S. - 454

Rapid City Stevens "is an award winning program in the beautiful Rapid City, South Dakota, USA" according to their Facebook page.

Regardless of the results, congratulations to all the bands and those who support them for voting in our less-than-scientific poll. What is important is that all these students put in a ton of hard work and effort to be the best they can be regardless of the size of the band.

Again, congrats to all the high school marching bands in South Dakota!

