Who Has Broadcasted the Most Super Bowl Games in History?

Only 11 people have had the chance to do play-by-play on television for the Super Bowl. Who has worked the most games?

CBS has the rights to broadcast Super Bowl LIII this season and Jim Nantz will be making his fifth appearance doing play-by-play for his career. Nantz made his first Super Bowl broadcast for CBS in 2007 when the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears.

Nantz is a long ways away from the top of the list, however. Longtime broadcasting legend Pat Summerall holds the record for most Super Bowl television play-by-play broadcasts at 11. His first Super Bowl broadcast came at Super Bowl X in 1976, with his last game taking place in 2002 at Super Bowl XXXVI.

Current NBC lead football announcer Al Michaels is right behind Summerall for the record. Michaels worked his 10th Super Bowl last season as part of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. He would be on track to tie Summerall's record in 2021 and break the record in 2024 when NBC has the rights to the game.

Everyone's favorite broadcaster Joe Buck has worked five Super Bowl's in his career. Buck would be lined up to work his sixth Super Bowl in 2020.

Super Bowl I featured three play-by-play broadcasters. Ray Scott and Jack Whitaker split the play-by-play job for CBS, while Curt Gowdy did the game on NBC.

Here's a look at the number of times each play-by-play broadcaster has worked a Super Bowl on television. Names in italics are still active today.

Pat Summerall - 11 (CBS/FOX)

Al Michaels - 10 (ABC/NBC)

Dick Enberg - 8 (NBC)

Curt Gowdy - 7 (NBC)

Joe Buck - 5 (FOX)

Jim Nantz - 5 (CBS) *includes upcoming Super Bowl LIII in 2019*

Ray Scott - 4 (CBS)

Greg Gumble - 2 (CBS)

Frank Gifford - 1 (ABC)

Jack Buck - 1 (CBS). *Note, Jack Buck broadcasted 17 Super Bowl's on radio*

Jack Whitaker - 1 (CBS)

