Whip Winter Blues at Harrisburg Craft and Vendor Fair

It's another gray day in South Dakota. You're low on ammunition with which to fight the winter blues. You have several choices: A) Nap ( my personal favorite ), B) Curl up with a good book ( not bad either ), C) Watch a poorly written, poorly acted rom-com or action flick ( Nah! ), or D) Get out of the house, see people, do stuff (y ou could probably even get away with wearing your sweats or jammie pants ).

If you opt for D, this event might be a good choice; the Winter Craft & Vendor Fair at Lava's Coffee & Cafe at 305 W. Willow Street in Harrisburg. It's going on this Saturday, from 9 AM to 2 PM and will feature over a dozen crafters/vendors for you to browse through.

Your kids are invited too, as they'll have a special crafty project for them to work on while you shop and chat. So gather a couple of friends and their kids, head over to Harrisburg and spend an afternoon fighting off the urge to hibernate.