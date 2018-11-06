Which is the Most Stolen Car in South Dakota?

The most stolen car in South Dakota isn't a car at all - it's a truck.

USA Today has released its' annual list of the vehicles that are swiped most often in each state and in South Dakota, along with 14 other states, it's a Chevrolet full-size pickup.

The Chevy pickup is also the most stolen vehicle in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Vermont, and Wyoming

Overall, the Mount Rushmore State has nearly 253 vehicle thefts per 100,000 residents annually. That's slightly higher than the national average of 237.

New Mexico (1,097) has the highest rate of any state per 100,000 residents. Maine has the lowest (58).

In 2017, a total of 371 vehicles were stolen in South Dakota, with the most thefts occurring in Rapid City.

The report says Honda Accords and Civics, along with Chevy and Ford pickup trucks were by far the most stolen vehicles in America. Older models are targeted since they typically lack modern security features.