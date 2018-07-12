Which is the Most Popular Wedding Song in South Dakota?

In South Dakota, we like to do things a little differently.

We don't tend top jump on bandwagons or follow popular trends. We do things our way.

And so when Buniness Insider, with a little help from Spotify, recently listed off the 'Most Popular Wedding Song in Each State', it was no surprise that folks in the Mount Rushmore State opted for a tune no one else in the country was favoring.

In South Dakota, the most popular choice among brides and grooms comes from a relative unknown artist, Ruelle, and her 2016 song 'I Get to Love You', in part because of lyrics like these:

I get to love you

It's the best thing that I'll ever do

I get to love you

It's a promise I'm making to you

Whatever may come, your heart, I will choose

Forever I'm yours, forever I do

I get to love you, I get to love you

So who is Ruelle?

She's a 34-year old Mississippi native who calls Nashville home these days. She released her first two albums under her given name, Maggie Eckford, before adopting the stage name Ruelle to signal a change in musical styles from indie to electronic pop.

Her songs have received prominent airplay in a number of TV shows like The Walking Dead, Quantico, Pretty Little Liars, and How to Get Away with Murder.

In all, there were 21 songs on the national list. A whopping 24 states favoring one of two Ed Sheeran songs, 'Perfect' or 'Thinking Out Loud', while another seven states opted for Train's 'Marry Me'.

