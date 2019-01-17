Which is the Most Popular Car in South Dakota?

When it comes to vehicles, South Dakotans are apparently still living by that 1970's advertising jingle: 'Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie, and Chevrolet'.

In a survey of the most popular cars in each state, conducted by online insurance company Insurify , the Mount Rushmore checked in as one of nine states to have a preference for the Chevrolet Impala.

Getty Images

The car, which has been around since 1958, was big among Midwest drivers, also finishing as the most popular car in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

The Impala is one of two Chevy entries on the overall list. Honda, Toyota, and Ford are also in the Top Ten twice.

TOP TEN MOST POPULAR CARS IN AMERICA (#1 Car in State)

Honda Accord (Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia) Honda Civic (Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Massachusetts, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Texas, Washington) Toyota Camry (Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Rhode Island) Chevrolet Impala (South Dakota, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Wisconsin) Nissan Altima (Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee) Ford Explorer (Montana, Wyoming) Toyota Corolla (Maine) Chevrolet Malibu (Michigan) Subaru Legacy (Vermont) Ford Focus (West Virginia)