Which is South Dakota’s Most Popular Christmas Candy?

To a lot of us, it's as crucial a part of the holiday season as the presents and the tree.

It's the holiday candy!

And while candy canes continue to dominate across the globe each year at Christmas (1.76 billion produced every holiday season), around here, it's another type of candy that most South Dakotans are reaching for.

CandyStore.com has ranked the top three choices of Christmas sweet in each state, and in the Mount Rushmore State, we love our chocolate.

South Dakota's Favorite Christmas Candies

Reese's Cup Minis Chocolate Santas Hershey's Kisses

Overall, 2018 was a big year for Reese's Minis. It was the number-one choice in ten different states this year, compared to just three last year. That makes the minis the most popular choice in America.

Candy canes are the top sweet treat in eight states, holiday M&M's are number-one in six states.

The biggest dropoff this season was in Pez consumption, falling from the favorite in eight states to just three this year.

Overall in 2018, the National Retail Federation says holiday candy sales will top $2 Billion for the first time.