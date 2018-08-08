Which Are the Most Common Powerball Numbers?

Getty Images

Is today (August 8) the day you are going to win $223 million? It is if you correctly pick six correct numbers in the Powerball drawing.

Now all you have to do is figure out which numbers will come up, right? That's the tricky part, because there are 69 possibilities for the first five numbers and 26 possibilities on the Powerball.

If only there was a way to narrow down your choices. Well, there is. Kind of...

LottoNumbers.com has crunched the numbers and compiled a list of the ten ping pong balls most likely to rise to the top tonight:

26: 282 drawings

41: 276 drawings

16: 275 drawings

32: 273 drawings

28: 272 drawings

22: 269 drawings

23: 269 drawings

39: 267 drawings

42: 266 drawings

40: 265 drawings

Top Five most recurring Powerball numbers:

6: 85 drawings

20: 83 drawings

9: 82 drawings

11: 76 drawings

2: 75 drawings

Top Ten least common winning numbers:

65: 13 drawings

60: 16 drawings

67: 18 drawings

66: 20 drawings

68: 20 drawings

61: 24 drawings

62: 25 drawings

63: 25 drawings

64: 27 drawings

69: 29 drawings

Top Five least common Powerball numbers:

45: 13 drawings

43: 14 drawings

44: 14 drawings

41: 29 drawings

40: 33 drawings

I hope this information works for you tonight. If not there's always another drawing Saturday (August 11)...

