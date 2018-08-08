Which Are the Most Common Powerball Numbers?
Is today (August 8) the day you are going to win $223 million? It is if you correctly pick six correct numbers in the Powerball drawing.
Now all you have to do is figure out which numbers will come up, right? That's the tricky part, because there are 69 possibilities for the first five numbers and 26 possibilities on the Powerball.
If only there was a way to narrow down your choices. Well, there is. Kind of...
LottoNumbers.com has crunched the numbers and compiled a list of the ten ping pong balls most likely to rise to the top tonight:
26: 282 drawings
41: 276 drawings
16: 275 drawings
32: 273 drawings
28: 272 drawings
22: 269 drawings
23: 269 drawings
39: 267 drawings
42: 266 drawings
40: 265 drawings
Top Five most recurring Powerball numbers:
6: 85 drawings
20: 83 drawings
9: 82 drawings
11: 76 drawings
2: 75 drawings
Top Ten least common winning numbers:
65: 13 drawings
60: 16 drawings
67: 18 drawings
66: 20 drawings
68: 20 drawings
61: 24 drawings
62: 25 drawings
63: 25 drawings
64: 27 drawings
69: 29 drawings
Top Five least common Powerball numbers:
45: 13 drawings
43: 14 drawings
44: 14 drawings
41: 29 drawings
40: 33 drawings
I hope this information works for you tonight. If not there's always another drawing Saturday (August 11)...
See Also: