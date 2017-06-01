The concept of a 'power lunch' conjures up images of the world depicted in the TV show Mad Men - a meal that's more about making deals and being seen than just a place to go grab a bite to eat over the noon hour.

Sadly, the notion of a 'power lunch' and just eating out in general during the workday isn't as popular as it once was.

A recent study by the NPD Group that shows fewer American workers are dining out at lunch - 433 million fewer times than last year, a 40-year low.

That's a shame, because there are some great places out there to eat a midday meal.

The website BestLife is trying to revive the art of the 'power lunch' with a comprehensive list of 'The Best Power Lunch Restaurant in Every U.S. State'.

For South Dakota, that place is M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, on Phillips Avenue, in downtown Sioux Falls:

M.B. Haskett Delicatessen may be set in a former brothel, but the ingredients are as classy as they come. Named for owner Michael Haskett, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, he serves up high-quality sandwiches made with top-notch local ingredients (including eggs from his own farm and bread from a nearby artisanal bakery).

You won't have to worry about getting the 'same old, same old' here. This is a place where the lunch selection is constantly changing. In fact, there isn't a single item listed on the lunch menu. Just an explanation:

Our featured items change daily, in fact sometimes they change multiple times daily, so please come see us in person or give us a call for the daily features – 367.1100.

