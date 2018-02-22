If it goes in the kitchen, dining room, living room, bathroom or his man cave you'll find it at this years Home Show.

Bring your honey-do-list, future plans, wants and dreams to the Sioux Empire Home Show this weekend Friday - Sunday, February 23-25 in Sioux Falls where it will be wall to wall with venders showing off their newest designs. My wife and I designed our sun porch with just one visit several years ago.

Hosted by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire (HBASE), the annual Sioux Empire Home Show will showcase 250 home-related booths at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena.

A variety of free workshops will be held and are a great way to learn new tips and pick up great ideas. Some workshop topics include remodeling and flooring trends and home inspection benefits.

Show hours are Friday and Saturday from 10:00AM to 8:00PM and Sunday from 11:00AM to 5:00PM.

Free parking is available on site and a free shuttle will be available Friday and Saturday from W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

