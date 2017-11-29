Where to Find the Largest Sandwich in South Dakota

Are ready to chow down on the most epic sandwich in the state of South Dakota? Then you need to head on up to Brookings and get your hands on this ginormous sandwich at Old Market Eatery.

FoodGod.com, recently conducted a survey to find the biggest sandwich in every state. The website says that you have to try the Prime Rib Burger.

Combining a hill of prime rib with American cheese, avocado, onion rings, tomato, spinach, onion, and truffle mayonnaise, this Brobdingnagian burger is equal parts fancy and fun.

This sandwich is now on my bucket list. The next time I am in the Brookings area, I will definitely be stopping in and getting my hand on the biggest sandwich in the state. Might need to bring some tums antacid on the way back to Sioux Falls.

