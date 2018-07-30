Where South Dakota is On List of Best and Worst School Systems

The majority of American families have one choice when it comes to their children's education - public school. To say the quality of public school systems varies goes beyond understatement. Of course, it all comes down to funding, with the majority of it coming from state and local taxes and very little coming from federal funding sources.

Not surprisingly, the more resources ( or taxes ) available, the better the school systems. WalletHub's latest look at the state of American public school systems is good and bad news, depending on which end of the spectrum your school system lands.

For us here in South Dakota, we came out squarely in the middle of the pack in 25th place. So again, we could be so much better, or, worse-- depending on how you look at it.

WalletHub indicated that for this study they didn't just look at academic outcomes or finances, but took a more comprehensive view including: "performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials".

Within these parameters, they examined issues like pupil-teacher ratios, ACT scores, reading and math test scores, graduation and drop out rates, shootings, bullying incidents and more.

Check out the full report on WalletHub .

Source: WalletHub

See Also: