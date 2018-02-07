Let's face it, I'd never turn down a cookie, but my favorite Girl Scout cookies are the Thin Mints and Tagalongs. I loved the shortbread cookies dipped in chocolate called Thanks-A-Lot. They aren't available in our area anymore.

Girl Scout cookies go on sale Friday, February 9. If you don't have a niece or little neighbor girl who is a member of the Dakota Horizons Girl Scout group, there's still an easy way to buy the cookies. You go to them! The Girl Scouts will have booths set up at several locations all over the Sioux Empire through March 11.

Some of the locations include Fareway, Nyberg's Ace, the Empire Mall, Sunshine Foods and Walmart, just to name a few. They'll be in several convenient locations all over the Sioux Empire.

To find a list of locations and times for the Girl Scout cookie booths, check out the Dakota Horizons website.

