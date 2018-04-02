When Will Sioux Falls Public Pools Open for 2018?

The official, unofficial start of summer in Sioux Falls is marked when the public outdoor pools open. And the eternal question every spring is: when will the pools open? Well, the date has been set! If the weather cooperates that is.

The City of Sioux Falls has set Friday June 1, 2018 as the day that the empty outdoor pools will be full and ready for use. Again, if Mother Nature allows it. So, now would be a good time to make sure you have your family's summer swim pass ready to go.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation offers four different passes: Summer, Fall/Winter/Spring, Annual, and the Splash Pass. All swim passes allow access to the Midco® Aquatic Center. The Summer and Annual passes allow access to the Midco® Aquatic Center, outdoor family aquatic centers, and outdoor swimming pools.

And make sure to find your key fob from last year if you're renewing, because they can be reactivated. Swim pass sales and renewals will be available during daily operational hours at the Midco® Aquatic Center, at 1601 South Western Avenue.

All renewed summer passes will reactivate on May 1, 2018. Swim passes purchased at full price can also be renewed online by logging onto register.siouxfallsparks.org.

