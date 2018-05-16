When to Stop Drinking Coffee

If you begin your day with a cup of coffee, or two, or three, you may have wondered how much caffeine is too much? The short answer is 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is safe for most people.

That is the equivalent of about four cups of coffee. Emergency room physician Robert Glatter, M.D. told USA Today. caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant that works by stimulating the brain, according to Drugs.com. With all that said, the effects of caffeine do vary from person to person. Be smart and follow these caffeine rules: