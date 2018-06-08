When on Parole Having Drugs and Guns Is Illegal

Even if you are not on parole, illegal narcotics in your home will put you in hot water. Since parole is involved, it’s a reminder that police will be more inclined to follow up on your progress.

Sargent Eviston of the Sioux Falls Police Department said some tips led to a house in the northeast part of the city. Upon arrival, violations were discovered and the couple who lived there was arrested.

The police were checking on a 39-year old parolee who had previously been in trouble with drugs and was on parole for that charge. There was also a no contest plea to a non-drug related charge in 2016. Eviston also revealed the suspect was on federal probation for illegal firearm possession.

As the search played out, police found about two ounces of meth, two shotguns, plus packaging and distribution material. Because the parolee was living with his 27-year old girlfriend, she was also taken into custody.

Initial charges against both include possession and distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and maintaining a residence where drugs are sold.

Since guns were also seized in the search, more charges could be pending. The suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

See Also: