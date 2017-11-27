When Is It Time to Throw Out Your Thanksgiving Leftovers?

Do you still have Thanksgiving leftovers in the refrigerator? Yeah...me too. I enjoy the warmed up turkey and dressing almost as much as chowing on it when it's freshly prepared.

But how long can you enjoy your leftovers before they start to turn bad on ya? Today might be that day.

Stilltasty.com has laid out the definitive guide as to How Long Do Thanksgiving Leftovers Last?

Turkey, 3 to 4 days. If it's cut up and stored in a shallow container, it might last a little longer, but it's risky. Homemade gravy. Only a day or two. So it's definitely time to throw it out. Stuffing, 3 to 4 days. Mashed potatoes, 3 to 5 days. Green Bean Casserole, 3 to 5 days. Pumpkin pie, 3 to 4 days. Apple pie lasts a little longer. You can leave it out for 2 days, then put it in the fridge for another two days. Cranberry sauce. It's the one Thanksgiving food that keeps for a while. The sugar acts as a preservative, so you can leave it in the fridge up to 2 weeks and still eat it.

