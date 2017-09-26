When Does Sioux Falls Get its First Snow?

The calendar says autumn, and the weather has started acting like it. Now we enter that time in South Dakota where we are waiting for the snow. In the southeast we tend to get off lucky compared to the Black Hills in the west. But, we know it's coming.

The Old Farmers Almanac says that this winter will be mild but snowy in the Sioux Falls area. Well, I guess if the choice is between mild and snowy and nose hair-freezing cold and snowy, I'll take the former.

On average Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question.

According to the National Weather Service , here are the earliest snows in Sioux Falls.