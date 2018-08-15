So I see today ( 8/15 ) is Lemon Meringue Pie day. So can someone tell me what the deal is with those little sweat beads that form on the top of the meringue? They weird me out.

Don't get me wrong, I love a good slice of lemon meringue pie just like the next guy. But once it sits for awhile, those tiny little bead-things start to form on the top of the meringue. And that's where I get wierded out.

I realize it doesn't affect the taste of the pie in any way, it's simply a visual thing. But I wish someone could tell me what exactly those little things are. My Grandma used to call them "sweat beads."

Maybe that's why to this day I won't each a piece of meringue pie once the "sweat beads" start to form. I don't want to eat someone - or something else's - sweat. Yuk!

Wait a minute!!!

It just dawned on me. You don't suppose it was all just a ploy so grandma and grandpa could have the pie to themselves? Why else would they tell me they were little "sweat beads."

Oh, that darn grandma of mine!!!

That would also explain whey she called the little brownish pockets of air that form on top of freshly-backed buns "pimples." I'm not eating pimples!

