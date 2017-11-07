What’s Next for the Railyard Development in Downtown Sioux Falls

The recent rail breaking ceremony for the downtown rail yard redevelopment project on November 8 marked the next step in the development of the 10 acre acquisition to be developed in downtown Sioux Falls. The City of Sioux Falls now has possession of the downtown railyard property and will next embark on removing five tracks from the railyard.

“This has the real potential to be the biggest development project in Sioux Falls history. Please join us so you can tell your grandkids about this memory-making day for Sioux Falls,” says Mayor Mike Huether.

In the coming weeks, all but two crossings will be removed from Sixth Street and three crossings from Eighth Street and new pavement will be installed in those areas.

Important Project Milestones:

2001: Feasibility study complete

2002: Conceptual phasing plan developed

2005: $40 million Congressional appropriation

September 2013: Environmental Assessment complete

December 2014: Independent appraisal work complete

July 2015: Purchase agreement reached

August 31, 2015: Purchase agreement signed

November 2, 2015: Closed on property

2016: BNSF began constructing new siding tracks

November 2017: City takes full possession of the property

Spring 2018: Groundbreaking on the first phase of redevelopment

