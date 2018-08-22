What’s New on Netflix: September 2018
Fall is almost here (kind of), and if you’re in need of some cozy inspiration, Netflix has announced its September releases. In addition to Disney films like Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time, and new seasons of American Vandal and BoJack Horseman, September’s additions include plenty of classic faves, like Groundhog Day and The Breakfast Club. We hope your couch is comfy, because you’ll be spending a lot of time there next month.
Next month’s highlights (of which there are many) include Hold the Dark (the new film from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier), 2015 horror favorite The Witch, Season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist, and a handful of great comedies — like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Role Models.
Read on for the full list of new movies and shows coming to Netflix in September:
September 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Martian Child
Monkey Twins (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Mr. Sunshine (NETFLIX ORIGINAL – Streaming Saturdays)
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
September 2
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
September 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities: Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
September 4
Black Panther
September 5
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
September 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
September 7
Atypical: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Cable Girls: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
City of Joy (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Click
First and Last (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Next Gen (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
September 10
Call the Midwife: Series 7
September 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Resistance Banker (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
September 12
Blacklist: Season 5
Life (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
On My Skin (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
September 14
American Vandal: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Bleach (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Boca Juniors Confidential (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Ingobernable: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
LAST HOPE (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Norm Macdonald has a Show (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Angel (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Dragon Prince (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Land of Steady Habits (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
September 15
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
September 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
September 17
The Witch
September 18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Quincy (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
September 21
DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Hilda (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Maniac: Limited Series (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Nappily Ever After (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Good Cop (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
September 23
The Walking Dead: Season 8
September 25
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
September 26
Norsemen: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Hurricane Heist
September 28
Battlefish (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Chef’s Table: Volume 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
El Marginal: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Forest of Piano (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Hold the Dark (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Lost Song (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Made in Mexico (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Skylanders Academy: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The 3rd Eye (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Two Catalonias (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
September 30
Big Miracle