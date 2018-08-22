What’s Leaving Netflix: September 2018

In order to receive the great abundance of new shows and movies on Netflix each month, we must uphold the sacred compromise — aka, get ready for a whole bunch of stuff you like (or haven’t gotten around to watching yet because, I mean, who has that kind of time) to disappear from Netflix in September. Next month’s dearly departing titles include comedy faves like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Just Friends (an oft-overlooked Ryan Reynolds treat), along with classics like Casino and The Dark Knight.

Read on for the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in September:

September 1

13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2

September 2

Outsourced
Waffle Street

September 11

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 - 7

September 15

A Star Is Born
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Bordertown

September 16

Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom

September 28

Imitation Game

