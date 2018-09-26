What’s Leaving Netflix: October 2018

It’s September 26 as I write these words, which leaves you less than a week to watch some of these movies and shows leaving Netflix in October, mostly on October 1. Some notable titles vanishing include Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights , Steven Spielberg’s super-underrated The Adventures of Tintin , Michael Bay’s Bad Boys , both The Human Centipede 1 and 2 , and the first and only season of the immortal TV classic Freaks and Geeks . Oh, Freaks and Geeks ; you were too beautiful for this world. (And for Netflix, apparently.)

Here’s the full list of October’s expiring titles on Netflix:

Leaving 10/1/18

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 10/2/18

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Leaving 10/6/18

The BFG

Leaving 10/8/18

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

Leaving 10/10/18

Leap Year

Leaving 10/13/18

The Nut Job

Leaving 10/14/18

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

Leaving 10/17/18

Donnie Darko

Leaving 10/22/18

The Secret Life of Pets

Leaving 10/24/18

V/H/S/2

Leaving 10/25/18

Big Eyes

Queen of Katwe

Leaving 10/26/18

Southside With You

Leaving 10/28/18

Bridget Jones's Baby