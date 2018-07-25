What’s Leaving Netflix: August 2018

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of great new shows and movies for your binge-watching needs. In exchange, a great sacrifice is required: Several other titles expire from the streaming library…possibly for good. This month’s list of shows and movies leaving Netflix include small-screen faves like The Killing and Jem and the Holograms (truly outrageous), along with big screen hits like The 40 Year Old Virgin and — we’re really sorry about this one — Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story . Let the great monthly Netflix purge commence!

Read on for everything that’s leaving Netflix in August:

August 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

August 2

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

August 5

13 Assassins

August 6

Welcome to Me

August 10

St. Vincent

August 12

For a Good Time, Call…

August 13

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

August 16

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

August 23

Sausage Party

August 25

The Road