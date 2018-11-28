What’s It Look Like To Catch A Golf Ball Hit 300 Yards?

Dan Beover has got to be about the most amazing golfer I have ever seen. He is the full package, incredible trick shot golfer, crowd pleasing showman, and gut-busting funny.

Dan Beover has been in Sioux Falls a few times as a part of fundraisers and corporate events. I've had the chance to see him do his thing a couple of times. His exhibitions are incredible. He does things with a golf ball that not even the golf ball can believe.

Here you can see Dan at Top of the Rock Golf Course in Branson Missouri. He is blasting the golf ball over 300 yards to a man standing on the green trying to catch his shots. And he does it! Amazing!



In the video below, as part of the 2015 YMCA Golf Classic held at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, Dan grabbed the President of StarMark Cabinetry John Swedeen out of the audience to demonstrate how to “practice your short game”.