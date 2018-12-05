What’s a Mocktail Mix-Off?

You think you can stand behind the bar and mix a cocktail that will stand up to the best mixers around town? Well let's see!

This Friday, December 7 mixologists from around the area will be showing off their talents and recipes to entice the taste buds of judges in AAA’s Great Pretenders Mocktail Mix-Off . And there's cash on the line for the top three places. The event takes place at Coffea Roasterie & Expresso Bar in Sioux Falls.

Contestants will be making their original zero-proof beverages for judges who will evaluate the drinks on taste, appearance, originality, presentation and name.

The panel of judges includes Nick McNab, General Manager of Morrie’s Steakhouse, Jason Husby, South Dakota Highway Patrol Captain, and Courtney Collen, KSFY News Anchor. Their job is to determine the best non-alcoholic beverage in the hands-on contest. After the competition recipes will be made available to the public in time for holiday parties.

The prizes for the top three aren't bad: First place - $1,000 Second place - $350 Third place - $150.