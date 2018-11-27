What Your Sioux Falls Neighbors Need Most Right Now

Cold winter weather has again found it's way into the Sioux Falls weather forecast. Thomas Stritecky with the Stritecky Family Foundation reminds us: “Keep warm in your home tonight. Don’t take it for granted. Not everyone is given that opportunity.”

Not only are there many folks struggling to keep warm in and around the city, there are folks who really need just some basic necessities. Right now the Stritecky Family Foundation is asking you to please donate the following items to help individuals and families around Sioux Falls:

Gloves and stocking caps

Toothbrushes

Travel size toothpaste

Shower gel

Deodorant

Plastic Forks

Male and female adult underwear

Cream of chicken / Cream of mushroom soups

13 gallon trash bags

Stamps

The need for these items is ongoing and seemingly endless. If you can help out Please drop any items off at Waterbury Heating & Cooling 1401 east Sioux Street, Sioux Falls. Money can also be donated to help those in need at the Stritecky Family Foundation website.

The mission of the Stritecky Family Foundation is:

"to provide short term solutions for long term problems for those individuals in extreme situations. We bas our giving decisions on needs, not wants."

If you are blessed enough to be able to do so, please considerer helping fill these needs.