What You Need to Know Driving New Year’s Eve

Law enforcement is out in full force during the New Year's holiday. It is a time when the roads and streets are being watched very closely with all the partying going on.

First of all, we want to remind you not to drink and drive. You could kill someone or yourself if you drive a vehicle while you're under the influence of alcohol.

It's OK to party, just don't get behind the wheel. Expect several DUI check points if you are out there driving.

You very well could experience being pulled over for something as small as having a license plate bulb burned out. If you see red lights in your rear view mirror, make sure you know what to do.

Here's what to do when you are pulled over:

Always stay in the car Pull over as soon as possible The most important rule to follow is to pull over in a safe area Keep your hands on the wheel as the trooper or officer approaches your vehicle It's OK to complain but don't use profanity. In some states it can get you arrested for disorderly conduct