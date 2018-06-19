Interested in making the trip up to the Twin Cities for Minnesota Vikings training camp? Here's all the new things you'll need to know.

Minnesota Vikings training camp begins on Wednesday, July 25 for rookies and Saturday, July 28 for veterans. The first full padded practice will take place on July 30, with the annual night practice set for August 4.

Things will be a lot different in the Twin Cities than they were in Mankato. No longer can a person just decide to make a trip up to training camp, park, and walk in. Instead, fans will have to plan ahead and get tickets in advance. This isn't the training camp that you remember from the past.

The Vikings have announced that only 5,000 people will be allowed to attend each practice. 4,000 general admission tickets will be free, while 1,000 reserved seats will be placed at a cost of $20 for standard practices or $25 for the joint practices with the Jaguars. Tickets will be capped at four maximum per practice, and fans will only be able to get tickets for two separate practices.

Season ticket holders have the first right at the tickets available. Minnesota has announced that they will hold 1300 general admission tickets back for the general public. Season ticket holders are able to get tickets starting on July 21, and non-season ticket holders can obtain theirs on July 25. Tickets will only be available online on the Vikings website.

Parking will be available for $10 but that also must be purchased in advance online. For those that don't decide to purchase parking early, fans will have to find other means of transportation to get them to the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

More information about tickets, parking, and training camp policies are available through the Minnesota Vikings.

SEE ALSO: