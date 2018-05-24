What to Do In Sioux Falls for Memorial Day Weekend

If you're not headed out of town this Memorial Day weekend you can entertain yourselves and guests with a variety of fun events right here in and around Sioux Falls.

Here comes summer and the college kids back from school. And now a three-day-weekend-holiday with the entire family traveling. Or not. What will you do this weekend?

If you finally have your garden in like I do and have the lawn mowed you should be set to have some fun! So let's go.

Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend in Sioux Falls

See Also: