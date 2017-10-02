What to Buy in October

Clipart

It may only be October but the holidays will be here before you know it, and that often means overnight guests.

If you're thinking about sprucing up your home, October is a really good time to save some money.

Retail experts say October is when you find big discounts on things like rugs, flooring and window treatments

Also look for deals on major appliances and on technology driven items such as tablets and laptop computers.

Most manufacturers have released their new models for the next year so they're trying to get rid of their current inventory before the holidays.

Source: Lifehacker

