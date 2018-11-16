What Thanksgiving 2018 Will Cost You

It probably goes without saying; groceries are getting more and more expensive. But apparently, there is one surprising exception, the food you may be buying for your Thanksgiving table. The American Farm Bureau Federation economists keep track of these costs every year and this year the news is positive.

The average cost of this year's Thanksgiving feast for 10 people is $48.90. or just under $5 per person. That is actually down 22-cents from last year and the lowest cost since 2010.

Costs were based on the Farm Bureau's shopping list purchases of a 16-pound turkey at $1.36 per pound, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee, and milk. These items were deemed to be sufficient to feed 10 people and even have leftovers.

Yes, they even consider the ingredients you need to prepare those menu items like sugar, butter, evaporated milk, onion, eggs, and flour. But you're thinking, "What about green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, and where's the ham? A lot of people have ham too!"

So this year the Farm Bureau also shopped for these items. If you add a 4-pound bone-in ham, 5 pounds of Russets and a pound of frozen green beans, it will increase your cost to about $62 for 10 people.

Remember though, if you go with a food delivery service or have a restaurant or grocery store prepare everything for you, you're talking about substantially more money.

So turkey on and Happy Thanksgiving!

Source: American Farm Bureau Federation