By Nick Nagel

What Role Will Dallas Goedert Play for The Champs? After being selected 49th overall by the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert has made his impression known.

With the Eagles having an established Pro-Bowl tight end in Zach Ertz, the role of Goedert in this Eagles’ offense will involve him being Ertz’s reliable side-kick.

The Eagles have been very impressed with Goedert this preseason as he hauled in nine catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Moving forward, the Eagles look to make both Goedert and Ertz a huge part of their offense. The former Jackrabbit should make an immediate impact and become a huge compliment to Zach Ertz.

Goedert is a big target who thrives in the red zone. His pass-catching abilities are elite, and his run blocking is improved.

The Eagles look to use many two tight end sets involving him and Ertz. Look for Goedert to have a solid rookie season and an opportunity to make himself a household name in the NFL.

