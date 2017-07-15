What Position Will Be Most Desirable Before The MLB Trade Deadline?

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, what position is going to be the most desirable in the open market?

Will it be relief pitchers or will there be more of a run on starters?

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Are power hitting outfielders going to be more valuable than middle infielders who could help the defensive efficiency of some playoff hopefuls?

The pitching market seems to be full of names but just not top tier names. Guys like Jeff Samardzija and Sonny Gray seem to be the most talked about.

The Oakland A's also appear to be moving toward the future and a lot of their staff seems to be on the trading block including relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson.

If a major name was to be moved, it may be from Detroit as the Tigers could entertain parting ways with Justin Verlander.

The biggest name being discussed is Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton mainly because of the record of Miami. His contract size may be the deterrent but it seems like the offers will still continue to come.

Other position players of note may include White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier and Detroit Tiger J.D. Martinez.

My guess is that more pitchers get moved than position players and specifically I think we see more relief pitchers dealt than starters.

The salaries are easier to move and the depth of a bullpen is huge come October.

One thing we do know though for sure as we approach the deadline, the unexpected is always expected.