Near the end of his biggest years as a bankable Hollywood star, Mel Gibson appeared in What Women Want , a romantic comedy with an improbable premise: GIbson plays a stereotypical man’s man who gains the ability to hear women’s thoughts and learns to be a better person. Wait, are you telling me Mel Gibson didn’t understand what women wanted before he got telepathic powers? No, I don’t buy it. That guy gets what’s going on inside ladies’ heads!

Probably that premise would not fly in 2018 (it certainly wouldn’t with that casting). Instead, the new What Men Want reboots the concept and flips the genders. Now it’s a woman ( Taraji P. Henson ) who gains telepathic powers and can hear men’s thoughts. So what do men want? Find out in the trailer above; here’s the synopsis:

Ali Davis (Taraji P. Henson) is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world... until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts! With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test. WHAT MEN WANT is the latest comedy from director Adam Shankman (HAIRSPRAY) and producers Will Packer and James Lopez (GIRLS TRIP), co-starring Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske and Erykah Badu.

That poker scene look like gold, although I think I would prefer an entire movie of following around Shaq, hearing all of his inane inner thoughts. In lieu of that, I suppose I will settle for What Men Want . It opens in theaters on January 11, 2019.