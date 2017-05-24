What Kind of Streets Would You Like To See in Sioux Falls?

Ben Davis

What kind of streets would you like to see in Sioux Falls? You can take take the Sioux Falls Neighborhood Street Survey and help update Sioux Falls subdivision ordinance standards.

According to The City of Sioux Falls website the survey is designed to gain input from citizens on the type of streets that you'd like to use when driving, riding bike, walking, or just living next to a street.

In the survey you click through and pick pictures that you like.  The survey has 19 visual questions and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

