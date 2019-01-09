What Kind of Impression Are You Making by Having a Messy Desk?

A recent survey of human relations managers shows that you're probably wasting your time by clearing away the clutter on your desk at the end of the workday.

The survey was done by OfficeTeam and found that even though many of us "older workers" were trained to tidy up our desk before leaving for the day, having a cluttered desk these days may not be such a bad thing.

More than two-thirds (68%) of the HR managers interviewed felt it's at least somewhat acceptable to have a messy desk at work - 9% said it's a sign of a creative person.

However, nearly one-third (32%) stated they would question an employee’s organizational skills and effectiveness if that person constantly had a messy workspace.

Just so you know, the survey consisted of telephone interviews with more than 300 HR managers at various companies across the United States with 20 or more employees.

Source: Office Team

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

​