What Is The Most Popular Vegetable In South Dakota?

The fine folks at Green Giant have figured out the favorite vegetable in every state. What is your favorite vegetable?

PR Newswire has a map showing every states favorite vegetable and heres what the found out about some of the states throughout the midwest:

-South Dakota - Green Beans

-North Dakota - Sweet Corn

-Minnesota - Broccoli

-Iowa - Sweet Corn

-Nebraska - Sweet Corn

-Wisconsin - Sweet Corn

And not surprisingly Idaho favors the ... wait for it ... potato. And for some reason cucumbers turned out to be really popular in Louisiana and New Mexico.

Some other things they found out include:

Broccoli is the most popular vegetable in 47% of U.S. states

Corn is the second most popular vegetable, chosen as the favorite in nine U.S. states

Idaho, known for its potatoes, was the only state to choose peas as the favorite veggie

Onions, peppers, celery and spinach are noticeably absent from the list of favorites