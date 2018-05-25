What Is the Most Bizarre World Record Ever Set in South Dakota?

South Dakota is no stranger to the Guiness Book of World Records. Three times in the past four years we've accounted for a new entry in the book of the bizarre.

Recently, This Is Insider took a look at the wackiest world record still on the books from each of the 50 states. For the Mount Rushmore State, it's all abount a now world famous dog.

Mochi 'Mo' Rickert, a female St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, set the record for the longest tongue of any living canine. Her 7.31-inch tongue was officially measured August 25, 2016.

That wasn't the first time in recent years that South Dakota made the good book.

Last year, Jackie Miley of Rapid City qualified with the 8,026 teddy bears, which ranked as the biggest collection in the world.

And who can forget four years ago, when none other than Joey Fatone of N'SYNC was on hand at South Dakota State for the eclipsing of the record for the world's largest pillow fight. A crowd of 4,201 braved a very cold November day in Brookings to go into the record book. I know, because I was there.

Sadly, that mark has now been broken.

