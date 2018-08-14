What Is South Dakota’s Most Binge-Watched TV Show?

With more and more places to watch television than ever before and the advent of entire seasons of shows being available for viewing at a single time, binge-watching has become one of America's newest, and most popular, pastimes.

So what is the difference between binge watching and just catching a couple of episodes back-to-back?

The folks at TV Time Say when you hit your fourth episode in any 24-hour period, you've officially entered into binge territory.

So which show are we binge watching most often?

In South Dakota that would be Supernatural on the CW Network . The Mount Rushmore State five states (along with Colorado, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming) that can't get enough of the dark fantasy series that follows two brothers as they hunt down all sorts of paranormal beings.

But there are three other shows that are binge watch more often around the country:

The Office - 12 states (Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas) 13 Reasons Why - seven states (California, Delaware, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, and Oklahoma) Grey's Anatomy - six states (Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New Mexico)

