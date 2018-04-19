What is South Dakota’s Best Food Gift?

We all have that 'tough to buy for' person on our list whenever their birthday rolls around each year.

If you looking for something quintessentially South Dakota for that next big day commemorating their latest trip around the sun, you can send them a little taste of the Mount Rushmore State.

The travel website Thrillist is out with their 'Best Food Gifts From Every State' list. To make the list, a product needs to be able to be shipped nationwide.

SturgisJerky.com

When it comes to South Dakota they recommend Sturgis Jerky : "The perfect gift for your cousin who owns a motorcycle and always talks about going to Sturgis, but won't because he's afraid of real bikers. Plus, it's made with grass-fed beef farmed locally in one of the state's great rancher regions."

You've got three flavor choices: original, pepper, or teriyaki. Or why not send all three?

It's a lot cheaper that buying them a bike for the rally!

