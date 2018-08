Alright everyone, we need to have a talk. I was at the grocery store recently stocking up on supplies for Charles "Charlie" Thecat, A.K.A the Laziest Cat West of the Mississippi. I was in the cat supplies isle getting some wet and dry food, and some litter for the leftovers of that food, where I noticed a weird, new trend. I have to ask, what is going on with cat food?

Look at this stuff. This is real cat food you can get.

See Also: