What is a Pop-Up Park, Where Will It Be in Sioux Falls?

A pop-up park is created, according to the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation department, "when you mix a concrete space with vibrant park features in a temporary setting."

Which is exactly what the Parks & Recreation department is planning to do beginning Wednesday, July 5 on the Phillips Avenue Plaza.

It is all part of the celebration of National Parks and Recreation Month. The Phillips Plaza Pop-Up Park will "feature flowers, green space and weekly free activities including concerts, games, storytimes for children, make-it-yourself dog toys, and more."

I can already imagine what fun might be in store, downtown, on a warm July evening. Music and laughter floating through the air, kids playing games, couples sharing a meal, outside, at the Phillips Avenue Diner and taking it all in. Nice thought isn't it?

But it will only be there for the month of July, so don't miss the opportunity to see and experience the pop-up park. Make your plans now by checking out the full pop-up park schedule. For more information call 605-367-8222.

Take a look at how they did a pop-up park in Australia:

Source: City of Sioux Falls

