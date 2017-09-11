What Is 2017’s Happiest State in America?

The happiest state in the U.S.? The answer may be a surprise, don'cha know.

WalletHub has come out with its list of the happiest states in America .

Happiness is not exactly the easiest thing to quantify, so how exactly did they come up with its findings?

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Work Environment and 3) Community & Environment. We evaluated those dimensions using 28 relevant metrics...Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness."

When all was said and done, Minnesota finished as the happiest state. People in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just don't seem deterred by all the snow, frigid temperatures and the fact their major sports teams haven't won a title since the Twins claimed the World Series in 1991.

The unhappiest state? That'd be West Virginia, a state that's unhealthy and maybe suffering an identity crisis ( West Virginia - it's known as the state to the left of plain ol' Virginia). It also backs up another study from earlier this year.

Take a look at the happiest and unhappiest states below and then be sure to check out the map to see where all the states rank.

Happiest States in America

Minnesota Utah Hawaii California Nebraska New Jersey South Dakota Iowa Wisconsin New Hampshire

Unhappiest States in America