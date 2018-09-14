What Hurricane Florence Would Look Like Over South Dakota

NOAA via Getty Images

By now we've all seen images of Hurricane Florence as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean paralyzing the east coast.

But how big is it really?

By taking this image of Hurricane Florence from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, then placing it over South Dakota using a Google map set to the same scale - we begin to get an idea of just how mammoth this storm is. The "eye" of the hurricane is directly over Sioux Falls.

If you're looking for ways to help our fellow Americans in the storm's path, here's a few links to do so:

To further aid those impacted by Hurricane Florence, ABC News has prepared a list of top agencies to give aid; They include:

And don't forget about the pets with the American Humane Society

The latest from ABC News.

