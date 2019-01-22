What? How Much Is a Hot Dog at the Super Bowl?

Have you ever considered attending football's biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl? First of all, I can't afford the tickets, and secondly, I have too much fun in my own living room on Super Bowl Sunday.

I've often wondered what food will cost at the Super Bowl. I was amazed to learn the prices for this year.

Most people go to the Super Bowl for the football, but those who plan to attend the game with the goal of scarfing down as much food as possible are in luck.

The Atlanta Falcons announced they won’t raise their food or drink prices when the Patriots take on the L.A. Rams on Sunday, February 3rd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For example, fans can buy a pretzel or a hot dog for just $2.00, waffle fries for $3.00, and bottle of water for just $2.00.

These are incredibly fair prices for any event. especially the Super Bowl! I'll spend $100 on groceries at home!