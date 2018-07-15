What Do You Think About South Dakotan Billie Sutton’s Video?

I’m running for Governor to put my South Dakota values of hard work, honesty, and integrity to work for the people of South Dakota. I believe we can do better than the status quo and politics as usual.

I’m running for Governor because I believe in growing our state’s economy – creating jobs, supporting agriculture, and strengthening our rural communities. I believe in a world-class education in our schools and colleges. I believe in cleaning up corruption in Pierre so our politics are as honest as the hardworking people of our state.

I am running for Governor for all those who believe as I do that the system is broken and together we can rise to the occasion, meet our challenges, and build a stronger South Dakota.