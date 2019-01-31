Super Bowl LIII is days away as the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet, but future odds are out for next season with the Minnesota Vikings near the top.

Minnesota will be coming off a very disappointing 2018 season that saw the team finish 8-7-1. In terms of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, the Vikings should be able to bounce back during the 2019-2020 season.

The Vikings have opened with 16/1 odds to win the Super Bowl next season. They are tied for 6th overall with the Los Angeles Chargers according to Vegas Insider. ESPN also projects the over/under number for the Vikings to be at 9.0 games. The Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds to win the Super Bowl next year at 7/1, followed by Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. New England is 4th overall at 10/1.

Kansas City Chiefs: 7/1 Los Angeles Rams: 8/1 New Orleans Saints: 8/1 New England Patriots: 10/1 Chicago Bears: 14/1 Los Angeles Chargers: 16/1 Minnesota Vikings: 16/1.

Green Bay is not far behind Minnesota with the Packers opening at 20/1. Detroit is near the bottom at 66/1. Overall, the Miami Dolphins have the worst overall chance of winning the Super Bowl at 100/1.