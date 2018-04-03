What are Farmers Planting This Year?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the Prospective Plantings report, indicating that farmers will plant 88-million acres of corn this year.

That is 2.14 million fewer acres of corn or a 2 percent decrease from 2017. If realized, this will be the lowest total corn planted acreage in the United States since 2015.

"U.S. farmers continue to produce more bushels per acre as new technologies are brought to the marketplace," said National Corn Growers Association President Kevin Skunes. "American corn supplies remain ample as we have a large carryover crop from 2017.

Ohio is expected to increase corn acreage from last year, with record high acreage in Nevada and Oregon. In 33 of the 48 corn producing states, planted acreage is expected to be down or unchanged.

According to the report, compared to 2017, decreases of 300,000 acres or more are expected in Kansas, Minnesota and North Dakota. View the full Prospective Plantings report.

Source: National Corn Growers Association

